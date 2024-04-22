'The level of disrespect and just no care:' Neighbors outraged over party house in West Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's usually quiet in the Whitetail Ridge residential West Omaha neighborhood, but that wasn't the case over the weekend when a party house caused chaos.

Neighbors are demanding more be done to prevent this from happening again.

Someone who lives on the block shared photos showing the police response to a large party over the weekend. They show deputies with their guns out, taking someone into custody, and the night's ending. We counted two dozen people sitting on this driveway with their hands behind their back.

"It's frustrating because this is the second time it's happened with that same house," Dan Cullinane said.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said over 100 people, mostly between the ages of 18-25, were at this Saturday night house party in the Whitetail Ridge neighborhood in West Omaha.

Deputies found empty alcohol bottles, marijuana, and weapons at the home. The noise from the massive crowd and police response woke up John Gottner.

"I'll be honest. There was so much going on, them yelling around the streets. I went downstairs and got a pistol loaded. I didn't carry it around anywhere," Gottner said.

Neighbors now want changes so this doesn't happen again.

"The level of disrespect and just no care. And no fear of repercussions whatsoever was a little concerning to watch," Cullinane said.

Late Monday, Airbnb responded and said in a statement:

"Airbnb bans disruptive and unauthorized parties, and the reported behavior has no place on our platform. Our specialized Safety team immediately removed the booking guest from Airbnb and we stand ready to assist the (Sarpy) County’s Sheriff’s Office as they investigate.”

"I think there needs to be some responsibility from the owner of if they have the management company that handles it, to handle those bookings differently," Cullinane said.

A total of 10 people were arrested. The sheriff's Office said many of the people at the party came from across the metro to this gathering. And they say some have gang affiliations.

The HOA board had an open meeting for residents Monday night to discuss what happened over the weekend. Neighbors I talked to want the Airbnb out of the neighborhood for good.