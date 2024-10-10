Thousands of dollars of supplies stolen from Little White Dog Rescue nonprofit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Dog lover Kelli Crump has been with Little White Dog Rescue for over 10 years. It's a nonprofit that's dedicated to rehabilitating, rescuing, and rehoming small dogs in the Omaha area.

"It's amazing the number of dogs that are out there looking for a family," said Crump.

She was shocked when she discovered kennels, Xpens, food, and more were stolen from the group's storage garage in west Omaha a few days ago.

"Who wants to take supplies from a bunch of little helpless dogs? A lot of these dogs have had a rough upbringing thus far," she said.

Crump said her non-profit is out thousands of dollars, but local businesses like ComeSitStay are stepping in to help. The boarding and grooming service is collecting pet supplies to replace what was stolen.

"I hope people that broke into the storage locker really needed the stuff because they definitely took it away from an organization that really needed the stuff. It was unfortunate," said owner Renee Johnson.

Now Crump can get back to her passion: finding homes for these pups with the help from the community.

"I'm a huge animal lover, especially of dogs. It's very, very rewarding work," she said.

To donate or volunteer with Little White Dog Rescue, clickhere.

Omaha police tell KMTV no arrests have been made yet. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime stoppers.

