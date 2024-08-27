Timbercreek Apartments celebrates grand re-opening as units have been redeveloped

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebrating a new chapter at one apartment complex in west Omaha at the Timbercreek Apartments where over 100 units at the complex have now been redeveloped.

Tuesday marked the grand re-opening of the Timbercreek Apartments. For 18 months, work has been done on each apartment in the complex to update flooring, windows, doors, and counter tops. Timbercreek, at 137th and Harrison, serves as affordable housing for neighbors, and officials said there was much-needed work to be done.

For Ron Kwick, who lives at the complex, he said these changes will only make it better for him.

"One thing I'd like to say is, I don't consider this an apartment. I consider it my home," said Kwick.

Over $30 million went to help reshape Timbercreek. Besides the updates in the apartments, work was also done to improve community spaces and sidewalks.