Trustee sale for abandoned hotel postponed for the second time this month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The abandoned hotel near 108th and L which neighbors said has been an eyesore for years was supposed to go up for sale. But for the second time this month, that sale didn’t happen.

Neighborhood reporter John Brown started his day at City Hall for what was supposed to be a trustee auction as part of the foreclosure process for the abandoned Westmont Inn & Suites.

KMTV asked the attorney running the sale, who represents the current owner's lender, why this keeps getting postponed.

KMTV: "Camille, why does this keep getting postponed?"

"Any chance you want to talk on camera about this?"

She only told us no comment, so we turned to City Council Member Don Rowe.

"The city and I recognize that it is a problem property. There is a process that has to be followed, and it's a complicated real estate transaction," said Rowe.

Rowe said he's been frustrated with this property.

"The delay tactics will work for so long. I think the owner's hope is that they can put some financing package together or sell the property themselves,' he said.

The city has cited the property owners multiple times for violations, including broken windows, overgrown weeds, and graffiti. It even sent a demolition notice late last year. Neighbors we talked to previously, like Joe Wolf, said it's time for the hotel to go.

"The building has just simply been an eyesore for the last 14 years," said Wolf.

The city also has a bid for demolition on the property for sometime early this year. Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane said if it gets to that point, this demolition would take most, if not all, of the demolition budget.

Rowe hopes change can come sooner rather than later.

"I think the last resort for me would be to have it torn down, but I'm at that point," he said.

The trustee sale is postponed to January 22.

