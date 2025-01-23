Trustee sale for abandoned hotel postponed for the third time in a month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This longtime vacant hotel that was supposed to go up for sale - has been postponed for the third time this month. So while we wait for clarification on why, neighborhood reporter John Brown learned that the city is hoping to put a bid for demolition early next month.

The sale may be postponed again, but there is a deadline looming.

City employees tell KMTV that agreements involving the hotel's current lender stipulate that some type of resolution is found by the middle of February.

Even with that in place, city council member Don Rowe said he's tired of this dragging process.

"The city and I recognize that it is a problem property," said Rowe. "There is a process that has to be followed, and it's a complicated real estate transaction."

The hotel, which was supposed to be transformed into a senior living facility, has been cited for numerous violations for more than a decade, including broken windows, overgrown weeds, and graffiti.

Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane said if the city has to foot the bill to tear down the hotel, it would take almost all of Omaha's demolition budget—if not more. Eventually, taxpayers would get their money back.

"It honestly comes out of the general fund, so that is taxpayer dollars. But, we would file a lien, and that money would come back to us when there is another transaction," said Rowe.

We reached out to the Idaho-based property owners and have not received a response.

As they wait for the building to go, neighbors frustrations remain.

"The building is not serving any purpose at all," said Cameron Ram in an interview back in November.

"The building has just simply been an eyesore for the last 14 years," said Joe Wolf in an interview back in November.

The trustee sale is postponed to January 22.

