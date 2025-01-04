Trustee sale for longtime abandoned hotel postponed

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Friday morning was supposed to be a trustee auction as part of a foreclosure process for this vacant hotel, but no one showed up to bid.

The auctioneer told KMTV this sale has been postponed at least three times in the past year.

The abandoned hotel has been cited by the city of Omaha numerous times for violations, including broken windows, graffiti, and overgrown weeds.

Neighbors KMTV interviewed before, like Cameron Ram, say they’ve been tired of this vacant building for years.

"I think the building is not serving any purpose at all," said Ram.

Along with several notices, the city of Omaha issued a demolition notice to the property owners back in November. Chief Housing Inspector Scott Lane told KMTV that it will be placing the property on the next available demolition bid early this year.

We spoke to attorney Connor Orr, who deals with trustee sales and foreclosures, about the general process. He said he’s seen trustee auctions postponed before. He explained there could be numerous reasons for postponement, and it all comes down to each individual case.

"Let’s say it’s a demolition situation, then really what you’re buying is the dirt. And can I put something on the property that I get a return on investment? That could be very well why you had no one showed up," said Orr.

Lane said the city budget for demolition each year is about $400,000. He estimates demolishing the abandoned hotel would cost at least $400,000.

Orr said he understands situations like this can be frustrating.

"Sometimes that’s longer than what neighbors and the public may want, but if you had it the other way, you could have people’s property rights trampled at any moment," said Orr.

But for now, the hotel still stands with no change.

"I was told something was going to be done with it. It was going to be remodeled. And here we are three years later—nothing," said Ram.

The trustee sale is postponed until Jan.15.