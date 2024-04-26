Two Douglas County warning sirens not operational as storms threaten Metro

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Two outdoor warning sirens in Douglas County are not operational and will not sound if the siren system in activated, the county's emergency management agency says.

One siren is located at Hillsborough Park at 138th Street and Ames Avenue, the other is at 168th Street and State Street.

The county's 123 other sirens are working normally, according to the agency. Officials sent the alert Friday because of the potential for strong to severe storms in the area.

"The severe weather season is upon us, and we should pay attention to cell phone alerts, TV news, and the NOAA weather radio," Emergency Manager Paul Johnson said.

