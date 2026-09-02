Two west Omaha cottage bakers say HOA ordered them to close their neighborhood cake pop stands

WEST OMAHA, NE. — Two at-home cottage bakers in west Omaha's White Tail Creek neighborhood say their homeowners association has ordered them to shut down their cake pop stands, leaving their small businesses in limbo.

Kristin MacNabb operates a cake pop stand on the corner of 188th and Cottonwood. She said her HOA sent her a letter ordering her to close after she placed a sign in her yard to attract customers.

"I put a little sign here just to attract some more attention," MacNabb said. "Apparently that is a problem, though."

MacNabb says Sunday will be her last day in business, and now her family will make adjustments to supplement the lost income.

"My husband might have to do some overtime, or I might have to find time to pick up some more shifts," MacNabb said.

Sage HOA Services oversees MacNabb's neighborhood.

Troy Podraza, Sage HOA managing partner, said the sign violated a rule banning commercial signs that are not "for sale" signs.

Around the corner on 191st and Robin, Jessica Hegge runs a similar home bakery stand.

She also received a closure letter, but said the HOA cited her stand being in her driveway — not an advertisement sign.

Podraza says that the HOA is not shutting down Hegge's or MacNabb's businesses, but is enforcing the rules.

However, both MacNabb and Hegge say the letters they received order their shops to close.

Hegge said she plans to push back.

"I am going to try and fight for it because it is something that I get to be a part of (for) people's special moments, like birthdays," Hegge said.

For Hegge, the stand is more than a side business.

"I have been able to show my kids that you can build something from the ground up," Hegge said.

MacNabb said the work allows her to stay present for her family.

"I mean, I'm only working one day a week, and I want to be able to stay at home with my kids while they are young," MacNabb said.

Sage HOA says MacNabb and Hegge have 10 days to comply with the letters.