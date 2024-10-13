UAW president joins U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn for rally in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain, who led a nationwide strike, joined U.S. Senate candidate Dan Osborn for a rally focusing on workers and labor rights.

Outside the Steamfitters and Plumbers Local Union #464, Fain and other advocates rallied that more needs to be done to protect workers, not just in Nebraska, but nationwide.

Fain said that labor workers should be guaranteed living wages, adequate healthcare, and retirement security so that they don't have to pick up an additional job.

"This isn't about political parties," said Fain. "It's about taking the fight against corporate greed to Washington, D.C. and it's about our collective power."

Fain led a strike at UAW last year against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis where workers got higher wages.

