'Unfortunate, it's a reality:' Local business owners making changes due to increasing coffee prices

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Just like the cost of eggs, your cup of Joe will probably be more expensive too.

One business owner told KMTV his coffee bean supplier told him that extreme drought and crop issues are the reason for price increases.

At both of his Good Lookin' restaurant locations, owner Christian Brabec said coffee is a must.

"We go through maybe 100 pounds a week of coffee per location," said Brabec.

That's why he said the letter he got from his coffee bean supplier left him shocked. It's something he said he's never seen before.

"No one ever likes to see price increases, especially for something that is a staple part of your day like coffee," he said.

Brabec even has a sign outside his restaurant to notify neighbors of the price increase coming soon. And it's not just Brabec's small business.

At Karma Koffee, owner Traci Page said this is the first time in almost four years she's had to raise prices on everything.

"It's hard because it's across the board. It isn't just one thing. It's not just one thing that's taking things down or making things hard, it's everything," said Page.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that the price of roasted and instant coffee has increased over 3% in the last year, that's up from the previous year.

Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss said there have been supply and demand issues when it comes to commodities like coffee. He said he's seen an increase in global demand and buyers trying to get ahead of potential tariffs.

He said he saw something similar in 2018.

"The fear here is much greater; much greater," said Goss.

Goss said he doesn't see the prices coming down anytime soon.

For now, Brabec and Page said they're doing the best they can.

"Unfortunately, it's a reality of business and a necessary thing to survive," said Brabec.