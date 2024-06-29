United Way of the Midlands celebrates 100 years of service with the community at Werner Park

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Party at the Park where the United Way of the Midlands is celebrating 100 years of service, while also thanking the community.

With free food, face painting, balloon animals, live music and over 20 vendors there is something here for everyone.

Cheris Bailey found his area of interest where the resources were.

“I learned about a program that helps people you know find… recently released from their incarcerations,” said Bailey.

Bailey says he has never been in jail but he knows people that could benefit from the information.

“Oh yeah it would be great thing for the people who want to change and looking for other options. So I wanna kind connect them with some of the people here and hopefully, change some lives,” said Bailey.

While Bailey is taking advantage of the resources he says the most important part about today...

“Its all about helping and bringing people together here," said Bailey.

15-year-old Anthony Bone is in Omaha visiting. He says coming to Party at the Park is the highlight of his weekend.

“It’s really fun… were having a great time… I’m playing basketball with my dad…and my mom is just looking around and im really loving it,” said Bone.

Krissy Suski with the United Way of the Midlands says today is all about the community.

”It’s our way of celebrating of just making sure that we’re celebrating and supporting the community… it’s just what we do in our everyday,” said Suski.

Attendees tell me while this is their first time coming to the party at the park they look forward to returning next year.