Vacant church lot to become townhomes and apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This has been his view from John Kraemer's backyard for years. But that will soon change because the city gave the ok to developers to build new townhouses and apartments here.

"It wasn't unexpected, but it was disappointing," said Kraemer.

Thirty townhouses and 90 apartment units, all for rent, will soon be at this space. It used to be a Flatland Church property.

Pastor Bart Wilkins had hoped to sell the land to another church.

"We just didn't have anyone to purchase it from us at the time when we were ready to sell," said Wilkins.

Now, Kraemer's unobstructed view toward the heavens is not long for this world.

"We're just going to deal with it. I'm already planning some changes in my backyard to adjust," said Kraemer.

Developer Erik Booth tells KMTV having these apartments and townhouses addresses a widespread issue in Omaha and will provide another housing option for people who can't afford to buy a house.

"I think overall Omaha's housing options haven't caught up to what people's needs are," said Booth.

According to Zumper.com, Lincoln and Omaha both lead the nation in annual rent growth, both up 20%.

Booth says the prices for the apartments and townhouses are still being determined but could potentially be comparable to his other nearby complex, where a one-bedroom apartment goes for $1,200 to $1,400.

"It's a great addition and something that's needed," he said.

Booth says there will be a privacy fence and other landscaping done to keep the property maintained.

Kraemer hopes they'll abide by the golden rule.

"We have to welcome them to the neighborhood and hope they'll be as good a neighbor as we are," said Kraemer.

Construction is expected to begin in June.

