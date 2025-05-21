Verizon offers rare tour at nerve center in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This secret Verizon command hub is used to track and monitor cell service conditions not just in the metro, but within the whole state and some parts of western Iowa.

SOT Rick Goldschmidt // Senior Director Network Assurance, Verizon

"This building is very much a nerve center of where a lot of our connectivity comes through to provide voice services, texting services," said Verizon Senior Director of Network Assurance Rick Goldschmidt

Goldschmidt said the reason it's so secret is because many of these machines are the gateways to service for people across the state.

On the tour, neighborhood reporter John Brown got to see areas including this command center that tracks and monitors different outages and how they will respond. This room where all connections from cell sites come through. And outside, different power sources, including portable generators, towers and trailers that can provide extra cell coverage for anything from natural disaster sites to big games.

Portable generators at Verizon were used in the March 2025 blizzard and April 2024 tornadoes to get service to people within minutes.

"This site is really focused on providing the critical infrastructure needed for emergency response and communication, whether you're an individual customer or first responder," he said.

Verizon said that constant preventative maintenance at this site includes testing batteries and generators in the building and in the field. It said that customers and first responders are on the same network.

"We have a lot of network infrastructure focused that our network never goes down," he said.

Goldschmidt said he's not relying on luck, but rather, to be simply prepared.

"This is a strong point of presence to have here and in the Omaha area," said Goldschmidt.

Over time, Verizon said it will replace technology to keep up with different needs.