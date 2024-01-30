Vincenzo's becomes latest restaurant to be employee-owned under Teamshares

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For 12 years, Samantha McNeil has been serving these tables at Vincenzo's. It's the kind of place people and employees come back to.

"We have people who worked here five or six years ago and they still come back to pick up a shift if they're in town to see people," McNeil said.

So when owners the announced their intention to sell the business. McNeil and her coworkers were eager to find a way to keep Vincenzo's open.

"We know so many people by names and watching families grow. We get to experience all their anniversaries and birthdays with them. It's a really neat thing to do," McNeil said.

Teamshares presented the opportunity. It facilitates the sale of businesses from retiring owners to employees.

"So far, I see an excitement in the employees. I think we have a great camaraderie already building. They're excited about employee ownership," Sara Rochford, president of Vincenzo's said.

McNeil shared the same thoughts.

"I'm excited. This has always been kind of my career path. I'm excited to see where it takes us," she said.

Vincenzo's is the most recent. But not the only local restaurant to shift to this model. Well-known fast food chain Don & Millie's has been employee-owned since last May.

"In this case, Don & Millie's is a substantial employer," Kevin Ames, president of Don & Millie's said. "We have well over 200 employees here. Had Don & Millie's not been successful in finding a buyer. I mean that would be 200 plus team members that potentially could have been out of a job."

General Manager Rhonda Sahner has been with the chain for 10 years.

"This is even for me, an exciting adventure because I now have shares," she said. "Yes I will have to retire one day myself. That will just give me an extra retirement.

She said this transition has given her a new perspective.

"The general managers are competitive with each other, but now it's just a 'We're all in it together,'" Sahner said.

Don & Millie's and Vincenzo's are the only restaurants that are "employee-owned" restaurants under Teamshares in Nebraska.

For Vincenzo's, it's peace of mind to give customers what they love.

"This is like my second family," McNeil said.