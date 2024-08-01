Waterloo littered with leaves and branches from storm

Trees, branches, and leaves scattered across the Waterloo Community

The Waterloo Fire Department worked throughout the night, keeping Waterloo safe after the storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Fire officials tell me three people here were injured after a tree fell on their vehicle.

"Last night, we only had 3 transports to the hospital. Probably 2 serious and 1 minor."

Firefighters worked through the night responding to calls. Waterloo Fire Chief Harlow highlighted that no one was killed from the storm.

"it's unprecedented to not hear of any lives lost and we're very fortunate nobody was killed."

the day after the storm, piles of debris stacked as high as 6 feet on the streets of Waterloo, as the big job of cleaning up is just getting started.

"This has been a very unique year, obviously, from the tornadoes to the high water levels, to now straight line winds."

the Waterloo Fire Department has told us that OPPD could get power back on within 24-48 hours, but reminds community members to stay away from downed power lines.

