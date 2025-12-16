'We are asking our neighbors...to stand with us': Omaha Jewish community gathers amid security concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Jewish community in Omaha is celebrating Hanukkah and emphasizing its meaning — spreading light and resilience — even as concerns about antisemitism continue to rise following recent global events.

Omaha Jews celebrate Hanukkah with hope despite antisemitism concerns

At Beth Israel Synagogue in west Omaha, Rabbi Mordechai Geiger's congregation was preparing for its annual Hanukkah carnival, celebrating the eight-day festival that commemorates a spiritual victory in the Hebrew Bible when Jews won back the right to practice their religion.

"One of the beautiful lessons — at this time, which is right in the dead of winter — is that our job is to try as hard as we can to bring light to the world. To do good," Geiger said.

The holiday commemorates when a single day's supply of oil for a menorah miraculously lasted for eight days.

"I always look forward at the end of the day, coming home, just with my family and we light those candles," Geiger said.

However, the celebration comes amid heightened security concerns. Geiger spent part of his day with other clergy members, law enforcement and city leaders — alongside the Jewish Federation of Omaha — addressing concerns about antisemitism.

"And we are asking our neighbors and our leaders to stand with us in clarity, courage and action," Geiger said during the event.

Jewish community leaders say they've seen a rise in antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israelis by Hamas and the war that followed.

KMTV asked Sharen Brodkey, executive director of the Jewish Federation of Omaha, if some people conflated the government and policies of the state of Israel with the Jewish people around the world.

"There are many Jews in the diaspora who have been very uncomfortable, to be very candid, with certain aspects of the prosecution of the war. That does not give license to people to call for globalizing an intifada, which basically means murdering Jews wherever they are," Brodkey said.

Local law enforcement said it's increasing patrols in response to the Australian shooting.

Despite the challenges, Geiger emphasized the community's commitment to the meaning of the holiday.

"Although the grief and the fear is very much real, but again we have to really be resilient — like the holiday of Hanukkah," Geiger said.

