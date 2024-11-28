'We're super excited:' Rental-only development coming to Elkhorn area

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Four housing projects are being built simultaneously at this new development named Aerie Blue Sage, across from Elkhorn South High School. Cottages, townhomes, single-family homes, and apartments—all for rent. Developer Joe Slosburg said this is something Omaha just doesn't have right now.

He's seeing a growing demand for rentals and said he hopes his property can provide flexibility for people.

"The best drivers for build-to-rent are school districts, primarily, which is why we're across the street from Elkhorn South," said Slosburg. "Also, just general demographics. Elkhorn has really strong demographics that can support new construction."

Aerie Blue Sage will have a total of 42 homes, 109 cottages, 36 townhomes, and 140 apartments.

It will also have private entrances and outdoor areas, as well as amenities such as a clubhouse and pickleball courts.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Survey of Construction data, built-for-rent single-family homes grew from over 80,000 units in 2022 to 90,000 units in 2023.

Josie Schaefer with UNO's Center for Public Affairs Research studies housing and said build-to-rent could have a positive impact on the housing market.

"We need to make sure we're building what folks want today versus putting people into homes that are unrenovated and don't meet modern needs," said Schaefer.

According to the City of Omaha 2023 Building and Development Survey, there were over 3,000 residential building permits issued as this fast-growing ZIP code keeps heating up. Slosburg hopes his 40-acre neighborhood can not only give options but make housing more attainable.

"We're super excited to be bringing new product types and expanding renters choices in Omaha," he said.

He said the neighborhood is being built in phases, and some of the cottages will be available for move-in by next month.

The whole property is expected to be developed by Early 2026.

Spruce is the developer of Aerie Blue Sage. The general contractor is Ronco Consturction. For information on the development, click here.

