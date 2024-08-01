West Omaha middle school loses part of roof to Wednesday's storm

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A ton of damage at a middle school in west Omaha. The wind ripped the roof off and the damage is so significant the school is trying to find a plan to fix it. KMTV talked to the school district and neighbors who live nearby who said they've never seen like it.

Gary Metcalf has lived near the Millard North Middle School for decades and heard the storm rip the roof off the building.

"You could actually hear the metal coming off" said Metcalf. It was loud. It's further down the street, but I could still hear it here."

There was damage throughout the Millard School District, from downed trees and the worst of it is the roof damage at Millard North Middle.

"It is the most damage I've seen in the district in at least a decade. I can't recall this much damage before," said Director of Communications for Millard Public Schools, Rebecca Kleeman.

"It'll get back to normal. It's going to take... They should have that done by next week with the amount of guys they have. When they tackle something, they tackle it pretty good," said Metcalf.

Kleeman told KMTV that maintenance crews have been out all day, Thursday, trying to clean up the damage. She said she's expecting to have all schools up and running for the first day of school next Thursday.

