West Omaha organization featured in documentary

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hitting the big screens, one organization in West Omaha was featured in a new international documentary. The Tri-Faith Initiative was one of six groups featured in a new documentary about organizations that foster collaboration and promote peace.

It's called Bridging Divides: Sharing Heartbeats, a new film that aims to bridge gaps and bring groups together to create a greater sense of community.

The Tri-Faith Initiative, an organization that houses a mosque, a church, and a synagogue all on the same campus, was featured in the new documentary.

"The three faiths and the community here, which is wonderful. We've been getting together and knowing each other who different faiths," said Laura Lee-Needleman who attends Tri-Faith.

She has been involved with Tri-Faith for several decades and said it's important to acknowledge what's going on in the world and to try and bring peace even at the worst of times.

"I don't think being a hater is something anyone grew up wanting to be. So, who can be the people that encourage people to get together and encourage communication," said Needleman.

Producer Jillian Frost said the goal of the film is to show different groups overcoming divisions and show how people come together.

"All these differences that we put on one another," said Frost. "They are just labels and really, we are not that different."

Vice President of Mission Advancement Jeremy Fricke said that building peace isn't something that happens overnight but rather takes time and collaboration.

"I think it's important to remember that peace building and bridging difference is not something you do once. You don't really build a bridge and then just leave it," said Fricke.

The whole documentary took a little under two years to put together. Frost tells KMTV she's amazed with the final product.

