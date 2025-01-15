West Omaha retaining wall will start to get reconstructed starting next week

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighborhood reporter John Brown first reported about this collapsed retaining wall near 122nd and Q last summer. Several months later, neighbors will finally start to see some relief.

If you drive down Q St., you'll notice some lane closures. Starting next Wednesday, Q St. between Magnolia and 122nd will be restricted to one lane in each direction for the reconstruction of this entire retaining wall.

For over six months, this retaining wall has been collapsed in this neighbor's yard. It happened in May due to a storm.

KMTV spoke to neighbors back in December who called the downed wall an eyesore, wondering when change might come.

The closure will be in effect for four months.