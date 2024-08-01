'You realize how nice and how kind people are:' Neighbors helping one another in Tiburon

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's all about neighbors coming together to help one another. KMTV talked to one homeowner who said without her neighbors help, she would have a lot more to clean up.

Arleen Utterback has called Tiburon home since the 90s and said her neighbors generosity in the past 24 hours has her feeling thankful for where she lives.

Utterback lost her beloved tree and had no way of getting a chainsaw to cut it down. That's when her neighbors stepped in to help out.

"This is a time that you realize how nice and how kind people are," said Utterback. "I have met neighbors that I didn't even know before, and they're just here helping."

Utterback said she's fortunate the damage to her property wasn't much worse.

