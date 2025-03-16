10th Annual St. Patrick's Day Irish American Awards kicks off St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Video shows the 10th Annual St. Patrick's Day Irish American Awards.

Neighbors kicked off St. Patrick's Day weekend with a celebration that honored Irish American heritage and recognized those who have contributed to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, neighbors celebrate the holiday by embracing their Irish American heritage. On Saturday, the 10th Annual St. Patrick's Day Irish American Awards honored this cultural background with a brunch and an awards ceremony that celebrated Irish Americans.

The event featured Irish poetry, dancing, and music.

"Some of the founding families, including the Cavanaughs, came to Omaha at its inception and helped build it into the great community it is today. We want to celebrate our heritage by coming together and honoring where we are from," said Jim Cavanaugh, a member of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.

This year, Father Tom Fangman, Mike McCarville, JoAnn McGee, and Ed Walsh were recognized for their significant contributions to the community.