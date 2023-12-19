2nd group of Omaha Starbucks employees plan to unionize

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) —



The second group of Starbucks workers in Omaha announced a plan to form a union.

Video shows exterior of Starbucks near 72nd and Dodge Street

Interview with SEIU local president, Steve Owens Just two weeks after one store in Omaha, NE announced their intent to unionize, a second one is joining the movement!!



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In a letter released on Sunday morning, workers at this Starbucks behind me, at 72nd and Dodge, announced an intention to unionize. I'm your neighborhood reporter Katrina Markel, and I spoke with Steve Owens, who is the president of a local SEIU chapter about what that means when a group of workers decide to unionize and what that process might be.

OWENS: "I think that's great, I mean, I'm happy for 'em. I think everybody should be unionized. It's a good thing to be in and you get treated right by management. There's laws they have to abide by and laws you have to abide by so everybody's on the same playing field."

Owens says there's a legal process to forming a union and the Starbucks Workers Union will need to demonstrate they have at least 51% of the staff willing to join.

Earlier this month, we told you about the Starbucks employees at 125th and West Center Road, who also announced an intention to unionize.

In Sunday's letter, workers cited what they called a "culture of understaffing," long shifts with no lunch break, and insufficient training.

