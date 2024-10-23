3 hospitalized in Omaha area: E. coli outbreak linked to McDonalds

CDC investigating a national E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

49 reported cases across 10 states, with the most in Colorado where the sole death occurred.

Nine cases in Nebraska and one in Iowa; local franchise locations not yet identified.

McDonald's has pulled fresh slivered onions and Quarter Pound beef patties from their menu.

Symptoms include diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and signs of dehydration.

One person has died and 10 people have been hospitalized due to a national E. coli outbreak believed to be linked to McDonald's. The Douglas County Health Department says cases have been reported in Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Nine people in Nebraska and one in Iowa have reported getting sick after eating a Quarter Pounder.

Specific franchise locations connected to the illnesses in our area have not been identified.

The greatest number of cases have been reported in Colorado, with just over two dozen cases, which is also where the sole death was reported.

"This is the result of having a highly industrialized processed food supply, which also means that your food is getting processed at different places at different points in time. Each of which creates an opportunity for the introduction of some contaminant, whether that's E. coli or Listeria or something else," said CBS News Medical Contributor Dr. Celine Gounder

So far, a recall has not been issued, but McDonald's says it's pulled ingredients, including fresh slivered onions and Quarter Pound beef patties. These ingredients, the chain says, are only available in the Quarter Pounders.

This menu item will be unavailable to order while investigators try to figure out which ingredient may be causing the illnesses.

49 cases reported and at this point, 10 states with illnesses. In the Omaha metro ages for people affected range from 22 to 75 years old.

E.coli symptoms include include:



Diarrhea

Severe stomach cramps

Vomiting

A low fever

Signs of dehydration.

In a press release sent to KMTV The Douglas County Health Department Deputy Director said Justin Frederick “There are likely more cases that haven’t been identified yet."

The CDC is not currently advising against eating at McDonald's because it's likely contaminated items have been removed.

