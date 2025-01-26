40th annual Flower Festival at St. Cecilia Cathedral honors late festival founder William Woeger

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Brother William Woeger had a vision to bring the beauty of spring to the cathedral. To honor him after his passing in December, the church added a display showcasing his impact on the community.



"His creativity and his talent and his desire to bring beauty to the people that did so much for our community here at Saint Cecilia's and for the greater community."

This year, the theme is 'Let There be Light' with over 25 different displays showcasing different kinds of Holy Light.

If you couldn’t make it this year, the Flower Festival will be back next year at the same time, the last full weekend in January.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s not every day in the middle of winter, you can smell flowers as fresh as these. At St. Cecilia Cathedral, the 40th annual Flower Festival is a time for neighbors to come together and embrace a taste of spring and this year, to honor the late Brother William Woeger, founder of the festival.

In 1984, Brother William Woeger had a vision to bring the beauty of spring into the cathedral.

He wanted to brighten people's spirits during a sometimes-gloomy time of year.

"His creativity and his talent and his desire to bring beauty to the people that did so much for our community here at Saint Cecilia's and for the greater community,” said Pastor Father Jeremy Hans.

His hope was to make art accessible for every neighbor, that's why the cathedral arts project was born. For 35 years he led the program to bring people together from all walks of life to celebrate the arts.

"He did have a tremendous part of this, and we hope to carry on his legacy and continue bringing that beauty to, to all people,” said Father Hans.

This year, the theme is 'Let There be Light'.

"Light is the first great gift, you know, everything comes from light. If there wasn't light, there would be anything,” said James Pierson, Flower Festival Executive Director

There are over 25 displays throughout the cathedral. Each representing a different type of Holy Light.

"So, we have the sun, the moon, we have lightning, we have resurrection light, we have light of knowledge, we have light of peace. We have all kinds of light,” said Pierson.

This year, to honor the late Brother William who passed in December, the church added a display showcasing his impact on the church and others in and around Omaha.

"We get so many people here at the cathedral that that from all over the city from outside the city that we don't usually get and it's so wonderful to have this event to give people, you know, this little pick me up in the middle of winter,” said Father Hans.

If you couldn’t make it this year, the Flower Festival will be back next year at the same time, the last full weekend in January.