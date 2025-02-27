$50,000 worth of e-bike batteries stolen; nonprofit forced to install new locks

Heartland Bike Share reports a surge in e-bike battery thefts, with around 50 batteries stolen.

The thefts have cost the nonprofit approximately $50,000 in losses and recovery efforts.

CEO Benny Foltz notes this type of theft is a new challenge for the organization.

New locks have been installed to secure the bikes batteries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

E-bikes are becoming a more popular mode transportation for our neighbors and as they become a hotter commodity, so are their batteries.

“We hadn't been hit with this type of theft before,” said Heartland Bike Share CEO Benny Foltz.

This summer Foltz says some individuals set their sights on the non-profits e-bike batteries. Roughly 50 batteries were stolen, costing the nonprofit thousands of dollars.

"Around $50,000 actually in in cost and time, which is a big chunk because we're a local nonprofit, so that's a lot of money to us,” said Foltz.

After the first few thefts, Foltz said they worked with local law enforcement and put decoy batteries with tracking devices in the bikes. Foltz said there isn’t a resale market for the batteries.

“Most of them ended up being like a homeless encampment where they were using the batteries to charge various things,” said Foltz.

Foltz said the bike share was happy that there wasn’t a bike battery chop shop. In November Heartland ordered hundreds of bike locks, after four months they arrived.

“You should not notice the additional lock when riding and with this warm weather we're really encouraging everyone to get back out and start riding a bike,” said Foltz.

Bike share employees spent Wednesday installing them, now all 400 of their bikes are secure and ready for riders.