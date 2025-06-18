75 Years of CWS: Omaha businesses feel the shift downtown

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 75 years of the Men's College World Series in Omaha, 14 years here downtown. Before then, many Omaha natives remember the days at Rosenblatt. And for local businesses, the shift has made an impact.



We spoke to business owners in Little Bohemia who say things slow down during these two weeks now that the event is held downtown.

In another neighborhood, Millwork Commons, more businesses are starting to see a positive effect.

Visit Omaha says in 2024, the CWS had an economic impact of $115 million for the entire city.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

75 years of the Men's College World Series in Omaha, 14 years here downtown. Before then, many Omaha natives remember the days at Rosenblatt. And for local businesses, the shift has made an impact.

Little Bohemia: home to Elizabeth Schroeder's business, Pretty in Patina has only been here since 2019. But her husband's shop next door has been around for 25 years.

"And he saw a lot more business when we were at Rosenblatt. I think just because the traffic was so much less encumbered," said Schroeder.

Schroeder and other business owners in this area tell me things slow down a little during these two weeks.

"In general, it's kind of scaring our regular business away too because of the traffic congestions," said Ash Preheim, general manager of Beercade 2.

The district has turned to Facebook to spark more interest, but local shop owners tell me it's been hit and miss.

"But in the mornings with the coffee shop across the street, Archetype, you know, we'll get a morning rush and then once the game starts it kind of fizzles out throughout the afternoon," said Asher Connelly, co-owner of Fontenelle Supply Co.

Just north of The Chuck a new neighborhood is starting to see a different effect.

"This year especially, Millwork Commons kind of redid their parking situation, which enabled lots of visitors to park here in our neighborhood and then walk to the stadium. Which we love, people walking to the stadium, and it brings them right past our front door. So I did think that helped with the exposure a lot more this year."

Dolomiti Pizzeria part-owner Tim Maides tells me since the neighborhood is newer, last year was a little slow, but this year, small changes have increased foot traffic.

"I think as soon as people realize there's a whole new neighborhood here, they will very easily make that transition over here," said Maides.

Visit Omaha doesn't have data that goes back to the Rosenblatt days, but in 2024, it shared that the CWS had an economic impact of $115 million for the entire city.

So while that impact is seen differently across different parts of town, Millwork Commons businesses say it’s no question a shift is taking place.

Visit Omaha says to help fans navigate the city, they direct people to their website for a guide.