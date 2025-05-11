A blooming Mother’s Day at the Aksarben Village farmers market

Video shows shoppers at the Aksarben Village Farmers Market, surrounded by families and flowers.

Shoppers picked up locally grown bouquets to celebrate moms, grandmas, and friends—emphasizing the importance of supporting local farmers over big retailers.

The market runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 12. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sunday’s weather couldn’t have been better—a clear, sunny day that made for the perfect backdrop to celebrate mothers. It also happened to be the ideal opportunity to pick up a last-minute gift for Mother’s Day.

At the Aksarben Village farmers market, neighbors gathered not just to shop, but to connect, celebrate, and soak in the spring sunshine. Flowers were a popular choice—many market-goers made a beeline to the local flower vendors.

"I can't pass up a good bouquet and these are local farmers, so I’d rather buy from a farmers market than any big box retailer," said Shawntrielle Tillmon.

For Shawntrielle Tillmon, this Mother’s Day was especially meaningful. She spent it with her best friend after celebrating her son’s birthday just the day before.

"We celebrated my son's birthday yesterday… he's a Mother’s Day baby, so today is all about me— I’m going to brunch with my best friend as soon as I leave here," said Tillmon.

Not everyone at the market was shopping for themselves. Other neighbors made a special trip to pick up flowers for the women who raised her. Tillmon emphasized that buying from local vendors is part of what makes Mother’s Day feel so special.

The Aksarben Farmers Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October 12.

