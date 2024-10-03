'A damn hole in my wall': Leaks in a downtown apartment damage resident's unit

Management company Wise Owl Properties claimed to have resolved the issues, but multiple violations remain unfixed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week KMTV met with Syl Johnson, he lives in the Securities Building downtown, he says a leak first began in his kitchen, then another in his bedrooms.

"Why did it go from a small, small water, you know, dripping problem to a damn hole in my wall that I could probably fit four people through?" said Johnson.

Johnson set up camp in his living room and has been sleeping on an air mattress, he said management had failed to fix the problem for almost a month. Text messages with his landlord show he did report the leak on September 7, and then again on the 8 and 21.

Syl Johnson sits on air mattress, as bedroom unusable due to leak.

"They were gonna replace it or we'll come in and just add more dry. What! You tell me you gonna put some molded drywall, some some good drywall on top of molded," said Johnson.

His worries are not only for himself, but for other residents he says are dealing with similar issues.

"You need to condemn this place and make sure nobody stays here because as you can see, you don't even know where the pipes is leaking from because as we still see, they're still leaking there's no water stopped," said Johnson.

But the hardest sight for him to see is in his sons room, a hole in the ceiling, drywall coating the floor, and a small plastic tarp covered in yellow fluid that he says was dripping from the ceiling.

"That stuff could have dropped on my son's head," said Johnson.

The leaks aren't the only issues in his unit. Documents from a city inspection on September 26 show 5 violations:



Obstructed bath tub drain

Signs of water damage in the bathroom ceiling

Filthy air vents

Unsanitary water on the carpet and walls from leaks in the bedrooms

Signs of water damage on the kitchen ceiling

KMTV called Wise Owl Properties because they manage building and they told use the issues in Johnson's apartment had been "resolved" and that they weren't going to be making any further comments at this time.

Unsanitary fluid leaked from ceiling

However after KMTV returned to Johnson's apartment Wednesday October, 2 multiple violations hadn't been fixed.

"Well, seeing that I'm still sleeping in the front room with my air mattress, my room is still kind of, you know, still got that mold up under there," said Johnson.

Some progress had been made in Johnson's sons room, the ceiling is partially patched up, but he says the rest of the repairs remain.

"I'm speaking up for everybody that don't want to say nothing. But while I'm in this situation, this needs to get handled and then everybody else can live in peace because it's not right," said Johnson.

According to the City Planning Departments documents Wise Owl Properties has until October 27 to make repairs to the unit.

