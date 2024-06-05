'A little extra comfort': Omaha metro school districts offer free summer meals for kids

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a USDA program districts like Omaha Public Schools and Westside Community Schools are offering to feed kids breakfast and lunch for free, all summer long.



To get a meal, kids just have to show up and have to be 18 and under.

The meals offer families relief; "Especially today with grocery bills being more expensive than ever. It's a little extra comfort to take one piece of you know, one piece of extra stress out of their life."

Information on where and when meals are served is posted below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At a time when families feel squeezed, Omaha metro school districts are offering free summer meal programs to offer relief.

"Especially with today's economy and the price of food and the availability. Children can have a breakfast and lunch that's nutritious," said Tammy Yamon, OPS director of nutrition.

Omaha Public Schools is just one of the districts with this USDA program.

Since 1993, its operation has grown from 10 sites to around 60-70 today.

"That way having it throughout the city a child could walk, or several children walk."

To get a meal, it's as easy as showing up. Kids don't have to be a part of the district either.

"They don't have to say their name. They don't have to do anything. Just be between the ages of one and 18," said Yamon.

"There's no paperwork. There's not a lot of questions except hi, how are you?" said Elizabeth Power, the director of communications and engagement of Westside Community Schools.

Which is another district that serves kids in the summer.

"And then we also receive extra funding to have any adults who arrive with their students. They also can receive a free meal as well," said Power.



Providing consistency and comfort for kids in Omaha and further away.

"If you're in a rural location and you meet the criteria, then the family can take home X number of meals, that'll get them through the week that way, then it's a one stop," said Yamon.

So, it doesn't matter where you come from, if you're kid needs a meal, these programs are here to help.

If your kid needs a meal, you can access the district’s information here: