A new bill aims to expand cancer coverage for Nebraska firefighters

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LB400 would qualify 20 different types of cancer as a workplace injury for firefighters who receive a diagnosis. We spoke to an Omaha firefighter battling cancer about what this would mean to him.



Serving on the Omaha Fire Department for over 20 years, John Olson, captain of Engine 23A, was diagnosed with colon cancer in January last year.

“By having LB400 in place, it’s gonna give firefighters the benefit of getting work comp benefits while they’re still alive and not wait until they unfortunately die like so many of them."

Data has proven that firefighters are 14% more likely to get cancer than the general population and 9% more likely to die from a diagnosis.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s the most dangerous threat to firefighters health and safety today. I’m Jill Lamkins, downtown at the Omaha Fire Department talking to firefighters about cancer and a bill that could expand medical coverage.

Serving on the Omaha Fire Department for over 20 years, John Olson, captain of Engine 23A, was diagnosed with colon cancer in January last year.

“A couple of just unique blood labs were really the only indication that anything was going on,” said Olson.

Since then, he’s been getting chemo every two weeks.

“Thankfully, I’ve been able to tolerate chemo, you know, fairly well.”

But other firefighters across the state of Nebraska might not, forcing them to take sick leave — something some can’t afford.

Soon, that could all change.

LB400 is a bill that would qualify 20 different types of cancers as a workplace injury for firefighters who receive a diagnosis.

This means they wouldn’t have to take sick leave to get treatment or take extra time to recover from treatment. Olson’s colon cancer is on that list.

“Having that guarantee would be, you know, just one more thing off your plate and one less thing that you have to worry about,” said Olson.

“By having LB400 in place, it’s gonna give firefighters the benefit of getting work comp benefits while they’re still alive and not wait until they, you know, unfortunately die like so many of them do," said Trevor Towey, president of the Omaha Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Data has proven that firefighters are 14% more likely to get cancer than the general population and 9% more likely to die from a diagnosis.

“If we knew that, you know, the cities and the states have the backs of firefighters and that they’re gonna protect them if that diagnosis comes, that’s gonna help ease their mind and hopefully want to do the job that we do,” said Towey.

For Olson, he’s enjoyed his career and wants to continue supporting his family for as long as he can.

“Just the whole firefighting community has been incredible. We’ve received support that I couldn’t have imagined. It’s very overwhelming at times, very much appreciated," said Olson.