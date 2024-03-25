A weekend of madness in Omaha: Fans react to first two rounds of NCAA tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In downtown Omaha, fans are feeling the excitement from the NCAA tournament. Whether that be from going to games at the CHI Health Center or experiencing crowds at local bars, fans are having a blast!



Video shows footage from Let it Fly and DJ's Dugout from over the weekend where large crowds filled the bars with fans from all over.

Visitors and locals are excited to see their favorite teams advance to the next round.

Creighton fans reminisce on the game that led them to the Sweet 16.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Let it Fly in downtown Omaha, fans are feeling the excitement the NCAA tournament is bringing.

Traxson Hallagan is a fan who traveled from Fort Worth, Texas.

"This has been six years that we go to a different city for the first weekend. Last year we were in Des Moines."

He's not rooting for any team in particular here, but says he's enjoyed being surrounded by so many different types of fans.

"The Duquesne fans are nuts. Iowa State fans are just — I know it's only two hours but they just travel in mass numbers."

And he's not the only one who came in from out of town.

"It was our first time ever doing any sort of March Madness game, so it was a lot of fun. It was a really cool experience. It was fun to do this with my boys,” said Dave Hartley, an Illinois fan who just happened to get lucky his team was in town.

"We actually got the tickets before we even knew who was going to be playing this weekend and it just worked out that Illinois was going to be here, so."

Beyond the crowds of people filling up the CHI Health Center were crowds at sports bars like Let it Fly where plenty of people, including local Creighton fans came to watch the game that helped them advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

"I don't know if I've ever had a heart rate that high for like, a two hour stretch but they pulled it off. It was incredible. I can't believe they did it,” said Matt Lentz, a Creighton fan.

"We lost hope for a minute there, but then we caught it back real quick. I think we all went from seating to standing up in like a second,” said Gabe Kraft, a senior at Creighton.

"And then they won by 13 in double overtime. I'm like this is that's crazy,” said Traxson.

March Madness once again living up to its name.