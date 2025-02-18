ACLU mobilizes Omaha supporters, address concerns over Trump's executive actions

ACLU and community partners held an event in Omaha to discuss concerns over executive actions by President Trump.

Dozens of neighbors gathered at the Waiting Room in Benson on Monday to discuss their fears following the many executive actions president Donald trump has signed since taking office, ACLU leaders encourage advocacy and community action.

"Folks who are queer and trans and people of color, I mean they're really worried about getting gender from care," said Reilly Callaghan.

"The massive, cuts that are being planned for especially for people with disabilities and elderly and young people," said Tracie Falknor.

"How are they going to change and more specifically, how are they going to affect people on the ground level, right? Those are the things that I'm really worried about this is going to affect us at every, you know, gas station that we go to. It's going to affect every hospital that we have to go to. It's going to affect the roads that we drive on," said Noah Rhoades.

ACLU Nebraska hosted townhall “Freedom From Overreach,” to promote self-advocacy and provide information to the community on how to reach their elected officials. Executive Director Mindy Rush Chipman said they wanted to have speakers touch on topics that will directly impact neighbors here in Nebraska. She says federal funding, transgender care, immigration and refugee support, and education are all on the line.

"I think the the theme of our event tonight, we elect presidents and governors, not kings and dukes, speaks for itself. We have a president, and we have laws that check and balance the powers of our administration," said Rush Chipman.

Rush Chipman says she thinks the Trump administration is weaponizing federal funds, I spoke to Creighton Law Professor Tim McGreal about the funding freeze and if it over-steps checks and balances set in place by the constitution.

"If the president takes money that's appropriate for one purpose and puts it to another that's essentially taking away Congress's power because Congress chose not to spend the money in a certain way for the president to do that would be unconstitutional," said McGreal.

The ACLU gave out flyers detailing how neighbors can get involved. President of the Nebraska State Education Association Tim Royers was one of the speakers. He said there is nothing more powerful than confronting elected official with how their decisions directly impact real people.

"You're fighting for a better tomorrow, and I promise you your emails and calls do actually make the difference and could be the spark that we need," said Royers.