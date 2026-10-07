Aksarben neighbor fears foundation collapse a week after floods damaged basement, swept car away

OMAHA, NE. — An Aksarben man is cleaning up flood damage while fearing the worst could still be ahead.

Ron Dubas, who lives near 69th and Mason, says the water at his home reached nearly 5 feet during the Sept. 30 floods, sweeping away his car and destroying his basement.

A week later, he fears foundation damage could displace him and his neighbors — and cleanup crews on site say repairs could take months.

"Because the thing is, I'd be afraid (the) foundation would (collapse), you know?" Ron Dubas said.

With his basement carpet and hardwood stripped to stone, Dubas worries about what could still come.

"I'd be scared," Dubas said. "I mean, right away we would have to get on out of here, and (the house) would probably be condemned."

Next door, the damage is even more severe.

The basement wall of the neighboring home has collapsed, leaving behind broken cinderblocks, cracked windows, and a water line as high as a shower head.

Dubas said he is glad the neighbor's upstairs is empty. Otherwise, he feared a second collapse — this time from the second floor.

"We walk around up here, and all the weight we have here with our sofas ... there ain't no weight up there," Dubas said.

As for replacing his car, Dubas has a clear idea of what he wants.

"Honestly, I want another Lexus," Dubas said with a laugh. "I want that car. That was a 2002. I don't want all the (bells) and whistles — I want an older car," Dubas said.