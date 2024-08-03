All across Central Omaha neighbors are uplifting each other following storm

Central Omaha was hit hard by Wednesday nights storm

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Central Omaha is a huge community filled with many different neighborhoods, that were all hit hard by Wednesday nights storm. We went door to door to see how neighbors are surviving without power. And everywhere we went neighbors were uplifting one another.

Mary and Hugo Mendoza live off 42nd and Cuming street, they don't have a generator so they're rolling with the punches.

"There's no avoiding it, I guess cold towels. cold water towels. That's, that's all we pretty much got," said H. Mendoza.

Just to the west, near memorial park, Kate Parker, is taking a deep breath after her favorite tree crashed through her roof.

"We just had some major limbs come down and, I have a nice news, unintentional skylight in there," said Parker.

She is taking breaks in coffee shops to charge up her devices, she says OPPD doesn't expect them to have power until the middle of next week.

"Four or five years ago we didn't have power for five days, so I'm banking on it being worse this time because, the storm seems to have been worse," said Parker.

The spirit of community is something we saw Wednesday night, at 50th and Hamilton.

"Well, I was just, like, walking over there because I saw my neighbor over there and I was, like, seeing if he was ok," said 13-year-old Alex Herrera.

And now, three days later it's even stronger.

"Someone walked up when I was sitting in my driveway crying yesterday just watching my trees that I love," said Parker.

OPPD has been working hard to get power line up and running, however they say if the line directly connected to you home is down, its up to the home owner to repair it

