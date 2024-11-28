Australia bans social media for people under 16

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday, the Australia passed its first ever social media ban for people under 16.

The law will make platforms including TikTok, Instagram, X, Snapchat, and Reddit — responsible for preventing people under 16 from being on social media. Platforms that fail to enforce the age restrictions could face fines up to $32 million.

Alyssa Hudson, here in Omaha says the restrictions seem fair for young children on social media.

"That’s I mean, I think social media should be banned for people under 12 but under 16 is kinda of ridiculous," said Hudson. "I guess because social media is kind of a scary place, so 12 years or younger shouldn’t be on but I feel like 15-16 year old, are fine with it."

The Australian government said it will ensure that young people have access to messaging app and online gaming.