Benson Little League receives millions from the Sherwood Foundation for upgrades

The Benson Little League is set to receive significant upgrades, including ADA accessibility, new fencing, improved concession stands, restroom facilities, a batting cage, a paved parking lot, and an on-site playground.

Established in 1967, the Little League fields have been a cherished part of the neighborhood, where generations of children have played baseball and created lasting memories.

The Sherwood Foundation is providing millions of dollars to support the improvements, showcasing community dedication to youth sports.

Tucked between 72nd Street and Military Avenue, are modest baseball fields have a rich history.

Dreamed up by local parents more than 50 years ago, kids have been popping big league chewing gum, spitting sunflower seeds, and chasing after fly balls here since 1967.

"My oldest daughter, when she was 5, would put her hand over her heart every night before the game when they played the national anthem," said Mark Stastny, who has lived in the neighborhood for 42 years.

America’s pastime is revisited every time one of these little leaguers' cleats hits the dirt.

"I’ve seen a lot of games. I’ve coached games for my kids," Stastny.

While the fields need some work, a new generation of parents has taken on the challenge.

"We want to continue to honor that history. That’s why you see the signs for Bakerfield and Krebs Field; it’s many generations that have come through here," said Mark Brannen

Thanks to the Sherwood Foundation, League President Mark Brannen said they are receiving at least four million for upgrades.

"The most extraordinary thing was seeing the community come together, time and time again. Selfless individuals giving their time, talent, and treasure to build up this league because they believe in youth sports," Brannen added.

Brannen’s son Oliver is part of the league.

"Do you have a favorite Little League memory with your friends out here?" I asked Oliver.

"Probably when I was playing third base. I just stuck out my glove like, “Come on, please catch it, please catch it,” and then it came and stuck in my glove," he replied.

Improvements to the fields include ADA accessibility, new fencing, updated concession stands, restroom facilities, a batting cage, a paved parking lot, and an on-site playground.

The groundbreaking for the new fields is scheduled for next month.