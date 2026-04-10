Benson Little League to celebrate rebuilt fields, host free gear swap to help families save money on Saturday

Benson Little League is celebrating its newly rebuilt fields after flooding

As part of the celebration, there will be a free community gear swap to help Omaha families save money on sports equipment

The costs of youth sports are rising, with the national average now over $1,000

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Sedlacek Field, the home of Benson Little League, is getting ready to celebrate its renovation on Saturday, April 11, 2026. The celebration includes a way for Omaha families to save money on sports gear through a free community gear swap.

The grounds at Sedlacke Field, located near Pratt and 70th, feature new dugouts, fields, and concession stands. The facilities were all rebuilt after flooding.

Neighbors can donate used equipment to the gear swap, helping to keep the sport affordable. Project Play, a national group, found the average American family is spending 46% more on youth sports compared to 2019, which is now over $1,000.

Oliver Morgan, a Benson Little League Boardmember, played on the old fields as a child in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"In the past couple decades, Benson has really reestablished itself as a community within the city. But I think more for, like, nightlife and entertainment, but it definitely needed this resurgence for the youth," Morgan said.

Games round out opening day – but they are weather dependent with a chance of rain on Saturday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.