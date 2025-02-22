Bernie Sanders spoke in Omaha as part of his national tour addressing oligarchy issues.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders spoke in Omaha Friday night, as part of his national tour “Fighting the Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here.”

Bernie Sanders addresses economic inequality and Trump Administration at Omaha rally

The much anticipated event was originally going to be held at the laborers union however, so many people RSVP'd to attend that organizers had to moved it to the Marriott downtown. Hundreds of community members filed into the Marriott ball room and an overflow area was set up in the hallway.

"The working families of our country in Vermont, Nebraska, all over this country are struggling to just make ends meet. All over this country, major housing crisis. All over this country, major healthcare crisis. All over this country, the price of food going up at the grocery store. Cost of childcare, college, unaffordable. And working people are struggling, they're struggling to pay the bills," said Sanders.

One of the people in attendance was Julia Romero, she lives in Omaha and wanted to hear the senators remarks on LGBTQ and women's rights.

"Most of my friends are part of the LGBT community. And, I'm a woman in construction myself so it's really important to be to uplift the voices of people the people who need it," said Romero.

Sanders received roaring cheers as he discussed a multitude of topics including women's rights, climate change, federal funding, medicare and taking care of the working class people.

"They [Trump Administration] want massive tax breaks and I'll tell you how those tax breaks are going to be paid for. They're going to be paid for by savage cuts to programs that working class people desperately need. At a time when our healthcare system is already broken. They want to make massive, massive cuts to Medicaid, Medicaid provides health care to many, many millions of children and working class people," said Sanders.

Community members told KMTV they're thankful Sanders is speaking up about what they also believe is oligarchy and hope representatives from Nebraska do the same.