Blackstone's Fifth House reopens after receiving grant for businesses impacted by streetcar construction

Fifth House, a restaurant in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood, reopened after closing for about a week and a half

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund launched grants this summer to help businesses impacted by Omaha Streetcar construction

There is a free block party this Saturday from 2-8 p.m. at 16th Street between Farnam and Harney to support businesses impacted by construction

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – A restaurant in Omaha's Blackstone neighborhood is reopening after receiving a grant for businesses impacted by Omaha Streetcar construction.

Fifth House, located near 39th and Farnam, closed for about a week and a half at the end of August before reopening Wednesday.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Jason Pruitt, the executive chef and general manager at Fifth House, in the restaurant's kitchen on Sept. 2, 2026.

Jason Pruitt, executive chef and general manager of Fifth House, said the streetcar construction has impacted business, in part by reducing parking near the restaurant.

"It takes a big impact on our customers. You know, customers don't want to walk, you know, four or five blocks to come to a restaurant," Pruitt said.

The Nebraska Enterprise Fund launched grants earlier this summer to help businesses impacted by streetcar construction.

"We got a partial grant, from the streetcar fund," Pruitt said.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Workers along the Omaha Streetcar route on Farnam St. in Blackstone on Sept. 2, 2026.

There is also a block party, called Rally on the Route, this weekend to support businesses impacted by the streetcar. Clark Ross, the co-founder of the Streetcar Impact Alliance — a group supporting affected businesses — said the goal is simple.

"It's a challenge, for sure. All we really want is for life to kind of return to normal. We want to be able to open our doors and have customers come back in. That's all we've ever wanted," Ross said.

For Pruitt, the reopening represents more than just getting back to business.

Jeremy Fredricks / KMTV Food being prepared inside Fifth House's kitchen on Sept. 2, 2026.

"We took a setback, and then we're redoing it, so we could, we could make our customers happy," Pruitt said.

"Does it feel like a second chance?" 3 News Now's Jeremy Fredricks asked.

"Absolutely. Absolutely. We're grateful to have this, so we're gonna make it work," Pruitt said.

The Rally on the Route block party is free for neighbors. It will take place at 16th Street between Farnam and Harney on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m.

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