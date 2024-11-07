BREAKING: Omaha Police exchange fire with suspect after domestic disturbance call

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Breaking news Wednesday evening as Omaha Police exchange gunfire with a suspect.

SEE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Police say officers responding to a domestic disturbance exchanged gunfire with a suspect. The first calls came in around 5:20 Wednesday evening.

That's when police officers entered an office building at 43rd and Frances.

Southwest Precinct Capt. John Sokolik says they received reports of gunfire before entering the building: “Found the suspect holding the victim in a small room. Shots were fired by the suspect at the officers, the officers returned fire and were able to safely extricate the female victim.”

The suspect was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us there will be a use of force investigation and the officers will be put on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

We’ll continue to follow and bring you any developments as we get them.

