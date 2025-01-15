Bridges across Omaha slated for replacements; An update on what to expect when

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins revisits the 36th and L St. bridge neighbors remained concerned about. Construction closes off 72nd and F St. And we get an update from NDOT on a few other bridges.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

An alert for drivers: a busy bridge is closed for repairs. But this isn't the only bridge in the Omaha metro that needs help. 3 News Now reporter Jill Lamkins is bringing you an update on several bridges across the Omaha Metro that she’s been keeping a close eye on since this past summer.

Construction at 72nd and F Street has been ongoing for about a year. On Monday, the bridge closed for the next six months.

The reason, to replace it. An improvement the city says is needed for safety.

But the schedule for projects like this takes some time. Before construction began, planning for the new bridge started in 2017.

Plans for another nearby bridge at 36th and L Street are just beginning.

This bridge has been a concern at the top of many south Omaha neighbors’ minds since August.

Right now, the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) says construction is slated for 2029. Too far away for neighbors like Debra Smith, who we last spoke to in august before meeting up with her today.

"We've voiced complaints before. And you know, there's no holes that you can fall through right now, but as far as improvements, it's kind of like a band-aid and it keeps ripping off,” said Smith.

NDOT tells us they are trying to push construction up a year to 2028. The issue that remains, funding.

Omaha city councilman Ron Hug says he thinks that problem could be fixed if the tax dollars coming out of Douglas County were put back into the community.

"If we had more equity of those dispersal tax dollars, projects like this wouldn't be kicked back 3 or 4, 5 years. But until then, I'm very encouraged with the progress I've been seeing by the Nebraska Department of Roads for ongoing maintenance repair,” he said.

NDOT tells us there are other bridges worse than the 36th and L Street bridge, which Lamkins reported on back in September.

As of now, the 72nd and L Street bridge is still slated for 2026. The 204th Street bridge crossing over the Old Lincoln Highway has been moved back to 2027.