Building community: minority families forge a path to homeschooling success in Omaha

Video shows minority families at co-learning days at UNO.

Minority families face challenges in finding support for homeschooling, leading to the creation of the B-N-B co-op. Candy Zollicoffer and Da'Quisha Whitaker. founded the co-op to foster a welcoming environment for Black and Brown families.

The B-N-B co-op celebrated its first anniversary in March, continuing to provide a valuable space for minority families that homeschool.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Starting something as big as homeschooling is tough—especially without support from other parents. But for many minority families, finding that support can be even harder.

I'm Melissa Wright, reporting from Omaha, where minority parents are uniting to build the resources and community they need to succeed in homeschooling.

More families are choosing homeschooling, and an increasing number of minority families are enrolling.

"Just spending time with my kids in this way is wonderful but there are days when it’s really hard," said Candy Zollicoffer, a mother of four. She began homeschooling after the pandemic—starting with her daughter, and later, her son, Justus.

"I just could not get her out of the car to go, and finally, it was like, you know… this is our new normal… I'm going to start homeschooling her," said Zollicoffer.

While homeschooling was going smoothly, Zollicoffer faced challenges with homeschool co-ops.

"When we go to the co-ops, you're usually the only one—or one of the few—and sometimes the experience is uncomfortable," said Zollicoffer.

After months of attending co-ops, Candy met Da'Quisha Whitaker, who was also looking for a co-op group with more Black and Brown families. The two turned their idea into a reality.

“We are very driven mothers who care about our children's education, we don’t have to be here, you know? All the time and money we're investing... we can create something else for other moms,” said Whitaker.

Whitaker and Zollicoffer have created a space where minority families can rely on and support each other.

“Seeing the benefits now and in the present time, that's more than I could have ever imagined," said Da'Quisha Whitaker.

"This is the right decision, this is working for us right now, and if we need to shift one day, that’s fine too." said Zollicoffer.

The B-N-B homeschooling meet-ups marked one year in March. Both founders hope to continue to build a safe space where minority families and children can thrive.

In Omaha, I'm Melissa Wright.

