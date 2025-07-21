Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Butter Brickle Day brings sweet summer fun to Omaha

Melissa Wright
Omaha’s Butter Brickle Day returns, celebrating the city’s iconic ice cream with free treats, games, and family fun at Turner Park.
  • The event spotlights Butter Brickle — an ice cream flavor created in Omaha over 100 years ago at the Blackstone Hotel.
  • Families enjoyed free ice cream, live performances, games, and a scavenger hunt featuring golden cone prizes.

Omaha’s own iconic ice cream took center stage at Turner Park for the second annual Butter Brickle Day.

The family-friendly event celebrated the historic flavor — first created more than a century ago at Omaha’s Blackstone Hotel. Families enjoyed free Butter Brickle ice cream, games, live entertainment, and special performances throughout the afternoon.

“It was the perfect treat before I go play basketball and enjoy the beautiful day,” said Bogard.

One highlight was a scavenger hunt that sent kids searching for golden ice cream cones. Davyn Bogard was among the lucky winners, scoring a sweet prize of Butter Brickle ice cream.

