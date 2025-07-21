Butter Brickle Day brings sweet summer fun to Omaha

The event spotlights Butter Brickle — an ice cream flavor created in Omaha over 100 years ago at the Blackstone Hotel.

Families enjoyed free ice cream, live performances, games, and a scavenger hunt featuring golden cone prizes.

Omaha’s own iconic ice cream took center stage at Turner Park for the second annual Butter Brickle Day.

The family-friendly event celebrated the historic flavor — first created more than a century ago at Omaha’s Blackstone Hotel. Families enjoyed free Butter Brickle ice cream, games, live entertainment, and special performances throughout the afternoon.

“It was the perfect treat before I go play basketball and enjoy the beautiful day,” said Bogard.

One highlight was a scavenger hunt that sent kids searching for golden ice cream cones. Davyn Bogard was among the lucky winners, scoring a sweet prize of Butter Brickle ice cream.

