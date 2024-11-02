Candidates make final efforts as election day approaches

The race is on we are in the final days ahead of the election. Here's a quick look at candidate's final pushes from different campaigns across our nation, state, and neighborhood's

Starting with the presidential race:

Saturday the Harris-Walz campaign and Nebraska Democratic Party kicking off "Weekend of Action Canvass Launch."

Volunteers will be knocking on doors, working the phones, and hitting polling sites to support voters.

The Sarpy County Republican Party volunteers will hand out a republican voter guide, signs, and rally voters at Halleck Park.

Next, Deb Fischer's campaign has a "Get Out The Vote Rally" Saturday morning from 9:30-10:30 at Beardmore Event Center in Bellevue.

Dan Osborn highlighting his race against Fischer and trying to grab the attention of Husker nation with a flyover.

The plane will fly over Memorial Stadium pulling a banner saying "Why Won't Fischer Debate Osborn?"

Preston Love, Jr volunteers will be spreading the love on Tuesday.

Supporters are gathering at two different intersections in North Omaha: 24th and Lake at noon and 30th and Ames at 4 o'clock.

Pete Ricketts' camp has a Fly-Around Tour this weekend with 12 stops. Omaha's stop is Sunday from 5:30-6:15 p.m. at the Millard Airport. Representative Don Bacon will be in attendance.

His democratic challenger, Tony Vargas, will be knocking on doors around the district.

And a quick reminder you can still vote early in person Saturday and Monday at the Douglas County Election office.

