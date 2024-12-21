Catholic high school students give back to neighbors in need ahead of Christmas

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright at Creighton Prep where you can see just behind me a number of catholic school students are coming together to provide food for our neighbors ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday students packed groceries into the cars of 200 volunteers to deliver neighbors.

“The people that volunteer their time, rather its packaging, filling up the cars in the parking lot or actually delivering the food,” said Mimneh. “It just means a lot to them and it means a lot to the people we give the bags to.”

Donald Mimneh a student at Creighton Prep says this is his second time being apart of this special project.

"I also hope they feel very special this holiday season, even though they have less. It feels really good when all of us put our part into it, it might seem really little but it means alot to those families," said Mimneh.

A total of 1,300 families will get a grocery delivery. Inside the bags, canned goods, bread, pasta, turkey or chicken, a gallon of milk and of course a nice Christmas note.

"It’s very important to take care of your neighbors and to serve others,” said Lawler.

Andrew Lawler, another student at Creighton Prep says giving back especially ahead of Christmas is an important learned at his school.

“It’s really inspirational thats just really excited and you know, ready to help out other people,” said Lawler.

Dave Lawler, a teacher at Prep and organizer of the event says they've worked on this project since the summer.

Lawler says he hopes students understand the impact of supporting neighbors

“I think community is a essential in trying to build community and solidarity, this is a chance to to create and encounter to try to move outside our small world,” said Dave Lawler.

