Celebrating 105 years, Cinco De Mayo Omaha features music, food, a parade, and culture

The 105th anniversary of Cinco De Mayo Omaha will kick off Friday at 5 p.m., featuring a variety of food, music, and dance.

Casa de La Cultura President Marco Mora emphasized the festival's rich cultural history and the expanded offerings this year, including three music stages.

To manage parking congestion, shuttle services from Metro Community College's south campus will be available for attendees.

Just because Cinco de Mayo has passed doesn’t mean the celebrations are over. Cinco De Mayo Omaha is right around the corner. KMTV spoke to event organizers about this year’s festival.

Celebrating 105 years, Cinco De Mayo Omaha features a variety of music, food, a parade, and culture

This year marks the 105th anniversary of the Mexican festival in South Omaha. Casa de La Cultura President Marco Mora said the festival highlights the neighborhood’s rich cultural history and vibrancy.

"Well, you know, south has always had a rich cultural vibe, right? Throughout history, there's been other cultures, right? The Czechs, the Polish, the Italians. There's always been throughout South Omaha all those different ones, and this time, this now it's a flavor of Latino, so it's just another way to come down and check out this beautiful culture," said Mora.

Preparation for the festival began early on Thursday. Mora told me they’ve stepped up their game, adding more musical guests and three stages, more food, and three miles worth of vendors.

“A lot more music and food this year. We’re going to have three stages. In the past, we maybe had one, so now we’re actually having three stages, some big concerts, and lots of food going down 24th Street," Mora said.

Parking can become congested near the celebration, so shuttle parking from Metro Community College’s south campus will be available for convenience.

Additional offerings include Latino cultural art installations and a health fair providing essential services and resources to families attending the festival.

Event Times:



Friday, May 9 from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event is free to enter however, concert tickets are $10 for adults, and kids under 12 are free.