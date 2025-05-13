OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The festivities began on May 10 and last until May 25, with events focused on performing arts, science and technology, preferred interests, conversations around inclusion, and film.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Celebrating art, science and belonging. The Common Senses Festival is a chance for families to experience some of the neat things Omaha has to offer in a safe and inclusive environment.

What started out as an event focused on autism acceptance in 2022 has evolved into an experience for everyone in the disability community.

The festivities began on May 10 and last until May 25, with events focused on performing arts, science and technology, preferred interests, conversations around inclusion, and film.

This was 22-year-old Molly Cline's first time at the festival.

"It's really awesome. I like how they have the noise level low and the light's not so bright,” said Cline.

She went to one of the preferred interest events called "Going Up," where festival-goers got to ride elevators up some of Omaha's tallest buildings and explore the city.

At each event, accommodations can be made for any individual—with sign language interpreters present, quiet spaces, movement spaces, and more.

You can still sign up for events. Just go to commonsensesfestival.com.

