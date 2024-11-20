City council fails to override mayor's veto on electrical code changes

Mayor Jean Stothert vetoed a city council amendment to adopt the 2023 National Electrical Code.

City council attempted to override the veto but failed with a 3-2 vote.

The changes include safer electrical outlet requirements and wiring rules.

Council President Pete Festersen emphasized the need for future collaboration to amend the code.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Last week Mayor Jean Stothert vetoed a City Council amendment that would change how electrical installations are done in new builds, because it may cause the cost of building single-family homes to go up.

The proposed changes aimed to adopt the 2023 National Electrical Code, which was adapted by the Nebraska Legislature in 2024 and signed into law by Governor Jim Pillen.

Some changes would be to the types of outlets in kitchens requiring outlets for appliances to have ground fault circuit interrupters, which are a safety device that shuts off electrical power when they detect ground faults. And other rules about running wires and cables.

The council tried to pass these changes, but Mayor Stothert vetoed them, saying home builders told her they could increase the cost of construction.

City Council President Pete Festersen tried to get other members to override the mayor.

"I'll support the override today too. Obviously I support, supported the amendment and support adopting the full 2023 code, that has been adopted nationally," said Festersen.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission GFCI's are inexpensive, however rising costs due to the other changes are still the top concern.

"I know that we're working hard to, to move forward with affordable housing ideas and we have a lot of people in the community that are concerned about it," said City Council Member Don Rowe who supported overriding the veto.

Council members Aimee Melton and Juanita Johnson were not in attendance Tuesday. It takes 5 yeses to override a mayor's veto, which means every other council member would have needed to vote yes. It failed 3-2.

Though the veto was sustained, Festersen said the council needs to work together over the next 60 days to amend the code.

