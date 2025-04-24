City plans traffic signal upgrades at 45th and Center, business owner advocates for improved safety

The intersection at 45th and Center is set to be upgraded as part of a long-term city project to modernize traffic signal systems in Omaha.

Local business owner Dan Emsick has witnessed numerous accidents nearby and advocates for improved safety measures, particularly around school crossings.

Discussions at the state level include the potential enforcement of red light cameras.

The five-way intersection at 45th and Center in Morton Meadows is set to receive upgrades as part of a 12-year city project to modernize and enhance traffic signal systems in Omaha.

Dan Emsick, owner of Paddy McGowns in Morton Meadows for nearly a decade, has witnessed numerous serious accidents in the area.

"A car went through the front of this bar. There have been many accidents on St. Patty's Day. We had a terrible one out here two years ago where a good friend of mine ended up in the backseat of his vehicle on St. Patty's Day morning," Emsick said.

Omaha Public Works plans to update hardware and replace aging poles at the intersection.

"The crossings near the schools, with kids walking and traffic getting off the buses, I think could definitely be upgraded and maintained a little better," Emsick said.

Safety upgrades at traffic signals are also being discussed at the state level. A bill was introduced in the Nebraska legislature calling for the enforcement of red light cameras and the use of automatic license plate reader systems.

The issue was addressed during a recent mayoral debate.

Mayor Jean Stothert stated, "Red light cameras are very controversial because they don't always work. I mean, what if I am driving my daughter's car and then my daughter gets a call? They're controversial and they don't always work right. What I want to do is come up with a solution, especially for speeders and street racing."

Mayoral candidate John Ewing Jr responded, "I would because, at the end of the day, the people in this room deserve to be able to drive on their streets, and the people in this city deserve to be able to drive on their streets safely."

Emsick said he is not a fan of red light cameras but supports efforts to create a safer neighborhood.